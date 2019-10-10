Traditional Chinese medicine popular with Russian tourists on Hainan

HAIKOU, October 10. /TASS/. Russian tourists visiting the China's Hainan every year are becoming more and more interested in obtaining high-quality medical services. According to www.hinews.cn, over 80% of Russian tourists prefer traditional Chinese medicine, undergo physiotherapy and receive other medical services, which the local resorts are famous for.

According to the news portal, acupuncture and massage are very popular among tourists from Russia. Such an interest in medical services is associated with the improvement of their quality, as well as the development of new services, including massage with elements of traditional Chinese culture and hot springs.

There are currently six hot spring resorts on the Island of Hainan. Xinglong Hot Springs was the first one to open for tourists. According to the news outlet, the temperature of the hot springs reaches about 60 degrees throughout the whole year, and the water contains plenty of mineral elements wgich are very good for a human body and be very effective in treating skin diseases.

In 2013, the State Council of the People's Republic of China approved the creation of the Boao Lecheng Center, which is located on the east coast of the Hainan Island between the cities of Haikou and Sanya. The area has a space of 20 square kilometers on which clinics of traditional Chinese and Western medicine provide high class healthcare services.

The cluster gained 365 million yuan ($ 53.7 million) in 2018, which is 2,3 times more than the 2017 indicators. By 2030, at least 100 projects are expected to be implemented at Lecheng — 71 of those have already obtained an official approval.

According to the Chinese authorities, Lecheng is intended to become the world's largest research and development base, equipped with advanced medical equipment, as well as a platform for personnel exchange and international cooperation in the healthcare sector. The cluster is also expected to contribute to the development of China’s medical tourism industry.

Hainan's free trade zone project

In April 2018, President Xi Jinping said that the Chinese authorities intend to actively involve Hainan in globalization and to draw foreign investors to the island province. By 2050, according to the authorities, the island should become a unique international cluster with an advanced economy, developed tourism, top-notch scientific, technical and financial potential, and modern medicine. The branches of the best universities and offices of the most powerful corporations in the world will be located on the Island of Hainan.

By 2025, the Chinese government intends to create an "international center for tourism and consumption" on Hainan. In order to do so, the "Eastern Hawaii" with their unique natural landscapes, thick rainforests and great climate will establish a developed network of hotels, which blend perfectly with white sandy beaches stretching along the coastline. The combination of an exotic subtropical nature and a modern eco-friendly infrastructure will boost tourist inflow to the island from the most distant parts of the world.