Number of children killed in car accidents down 15% since early 2019

MOSCOW, October 10. /TASS/. The number of children killed in car accidents in Russia in nine months of this year has decreased 15% to 426 people as compared to the same time framework last year, deputy head of the Russian State Road Safety Inspectorate Vladimir Kuzmin said at a press conference in TASS on Thursday.

"Over the past years, changes in the statistics of traffic accidents occurred amid the general reduction of accidence on Russian roads and the reduction of mortality rates. If we take into account last year, 628 children were killed then, and this year 426 children were killed in nine months, in particular, with more than 15,000 car accidents involving children that took place. It should be noted that the number of killed people decreased more than 15% as compared to last year," he said.

Kuzmin noted that, though child mortality on roads fell down, the figures are still unacceptably high.