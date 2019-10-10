Flight presumably carrying released Russian journalist Yuzik lands in Moscow

MOSCOW, October 10. /TASS/. An Aeroflot flight from Tehran to Moscow, presumably carrying Russian journalist Yulia Yuzik released by the Iranian authorities earlier in the day, landed in the Russian capital early on Thursday.

According to the online arrivals schedule of the Sheremetyevo airport, the plane landed at 05:47 Moscow time. This is the only plane from Tehran arriving to Moscow this morning.

Several hours ago, the Russian embassy in Tehran reported that Yuzik was released and boarded a plane to Moscow.

Yuzik was arrested at a Tehran hotel on October 2. A Russian embassy official said that she had failed to inform the embassy that her passport had been seized at Tehran Imam Khomeini International Airport.

Yuzik earlier worked for the Rostov bureau of the Komsomolskaya Pravda newspaper, and for the Russian Newsweek magazine. Since 2003, she has been writing books and conducting journalistic investigations. In 2003, she released a book titled Brides of Allah, which was published in nine foreign countries. She is also the author of another book, Beslan Dictionary.