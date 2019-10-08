Mass unrest with grave consequences averted ahead of Moscow elections — Interior Ministry

MOSCOW, October 8./TASS/. The Russian Interior Ministry and the Federal National Guard Troops Service averted mass unrest with drastic consequences ahead of the September 8 election in Moscow through competent and consistent actions by all law enforcement agencies, Yuri Denisenko from the Interior Ministry’s Main Directorate for Public Safety said on Tuesday.

"In the run-up and during the elections on September 8, the internal affairs agencies acted strictly within their powers and the Russian legislation," Denisenko stated. "Mass unrest that would have entailed grave consequences for the residents and infrastructure of our city was averted during objectively provocative actions by the masterminds and participants in unauthorized rallies in central Moscow through consistent and tactically competent response from police and national guard offices in teamwork with officers from other law enforcement agencies," he stressed.

Addressing a session of the Interim Commission of the Federation Council (the parliament's upper house) for the protection of state sovereignty and prevention of interference in Russia’s internal affairs, Denisenko reiterated that a criminal probe continues against active participants in unsanctioned rallies of July and August.

He confirmed that instructions had been given ahead of the rallies. "Yes, this was the case, and legal assessment will be provided, the perpetrators will be held accountable in line with the law," he added. "We can confirm that we witnessed well-orchestrated actions of the so-called peaceful protesters. The protests were coordinated through social networking systems," he stressed.

Street demonstrations in support of independent unregistered candidates in the Moscow City Duma elections took place in the city on July 20, July 27, August 3 and August 10. The August 27 and August 3 marches were unauthorized. Also, August 17 saw an authorized rally for fair elections convened by the Communist Party.

In the course of the unauthorized rally in downtown Moscow on July 27 more than 1,000 were detained. On August 3, the police and the National Guard arrested 600 participants in the illegal protest. Criminal cases were opened.

Several criminal cases, referred to as the Moscow case, were launched after a series of opposition rallies in Moscow this summer. The most high-profile of them is a unified criminal investigation into mass disorders and the use of violence against law enforcement personnel during an unauthorized rally on July 27. A total of 15 people were apprehended and some of them have been sentenced.