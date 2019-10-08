Russian military clean 113,000 sq. km of polluted Arctic territories

MOSCOW, October 8. /TASS/. The Russian military cleaned up more than 113,000 square kilometers of polluted Arctic territories, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu told a video conference on Tuesday.

"Our military have brilliantly coped with the assigned task," the minister said. "They have cleaned up more than 113,000 square kilometers of polluted territories."

"According to the roadmap, the clean-up included the Novaya Zemlya Archipelago, the Kotelny and Wrangel Islands, and the area near the Alykel airport [Krasnoyarsk Region]," he reported, adding that the Defense Ministry would outline further activities for the improvement of the ecology situation in the Arctic.