Lawyers, diplomats still unable to meet with Russian woman arrested in Iran, says source

TEHRAN, October 8. /TASS/. Lawyers still haven’t been allowed to meet with Russian national Yulia Yuzik arrested in Iran, a source familiar with the situation told TASS, adding that the Russian embassy in Tehran had not been granted consular access to the Russian.
"Neither lawyers nor Russian diplomats have been allowed to meet with Russian national Yuzik so far," the source said.
Yuzik was arrested at a Tehran hotel on October 2. A Russian embassy official said that she had failed to inform the embassy that her passport had been seized at Tehran Imam Khomeini International Airport.
Yuzik earlier worked for the Rostov bureau of the Komsomolskaya Pravda newspaper, and for the Russian Newsweek magazine. Since 2003, she has been writing books and conducting journalistic investigations. In 2003, she released a book titled Brides of Allah, which was published in nine foreign countries. She is also the author of another book, Beslan Dictionary.