Mortality rate in Russia drops by 3.1% in eight months

"According to the Federal State Statistics Service, the mortality rate has dropped by almost 34,000 in the first eight months of the year. The crude mortality rate per 1,000 population has lowered by 3.1% compared to the same period of 2018," the statement reads.

MOSCOW, October 4. /TASS/. The mortality rate in Russia has declined by 3.1% in the first eight months of the year compared to the same period in 2018, the Healthcare Ministry said in a statement on Friday.

According to the ministry, cardiovascular and respiratory diseases are the leading causes of mortality.

"A fall in cardiovascular and respiratory mortality rates has greatly contributed to the positive trend. In particular, respiratory mortality dropped by almost eight percent," the statement specifies.

Besides, infant mortality declined by 800 in the first eight months of the year compared to the same period of 2018.

The Healthcare Ministry pointed to an unprecedented decline in tuberculosis mortality, which plummeted by 13.6% per 100,000 to 5.1%, the lowest rate ever recorded in the country.