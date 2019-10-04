This week in photos: Greta greets pig, raccoon waves hi, and seagulls attack politician

A makeshift pandal made of wood, fiber, metal and bamboo under the theme 'Urbanization' by artist Rintu Das ahead of the Durga Puja festival in Kolkata, India, October 2 © EPA-EFE/PIYAL ADHIKARY

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg and Esther the Wonder Pig, Campbellville, Canada, October 2. Esther became famous online after her owners Derek Walter and Steve Jenkins acquired her believing she was a 'micro pig' but saw her grow to 300 kg © @estherthewonderpig/via REUTERS

A performance titled "Imperial Capitals: Vienna and St Petersburg. 20th Century" at the St Petersburg Philharmonic, Russia, October 3 © Peter Kovalev/TASS

A raccoon at the Sirin rehabilitation center for wild animals in the village of Pionino, Belarus, October 1 © Natalia Fedosenko/TASS

An anti-government protester uses an US president Donald Trump mask during a Global Anti Totalitarianism Rally in Hong Kong, China, September 29. Hong Kong has entered its fourth month of mass protests, originally triggered by a now suspended extradition bill to mainland China, that have turned into a wider pro-democracy movement © EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL

Portuguese leader of RIR (React, Embrace and Recycle) Party Vitorino Silva is attacked by a seagull during a political campaign for the upcoming legislative elections at the Fish Market in Matosinhos, Portugal, October 2. The 2019 legislative elections will take place on October 6, 2019 © EPA-EFE/ESTELA SILVA

Russia's President Vladimir Putin and King Abdullah II of Jordan shaking hands during a meeting at the Polyana 1389 Hotel, Sochi, Russia, October 3 © Mikhail Klimentyev/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS

A sheep on London Bridge before being driven across by 600 Freemen of the City of London, London, September 29. The drive is a British tradition dating back hundreds of years and will see more than 600 Freemen of the City of London take up their historic entitlement to drive their sheep over what was once London's only river crossing © Kirsty O'Connor/PA via AP

A poster is attached to a lamp post as protestors take part in a large scale demonstration against austerity and the Conservative government in Manchester, England, September 29. The protest is being held to coincide with the start of the Conservative party conference and was organised by the anti-austerity campaign group the People’s Assembly Against Austerity © Ian Forsyth/Getty Images

FC Sochi's Christian Noboa performing an overhead kick in a 2019/2020 Russian Premier League Round 11 football match between FC Sochi and Akhmat Grozny at Fisht Stadium, Sochi, Russia, September 30. FC Sochi won 2-0 © Dmitry Feoktistov/TASS

French comedian Marie Benoliel aka 'Marie S’Infiltre' leaping onto the catwalk during the finale of the presentation of the Spring/Summer 2020 Women's collection by French designer Virginie Viard for Chanel fashion house during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, October 1 © EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON

French President Emmanuel Macron walking near the coffin of French former President Jacques Chirac, during a military ceremony at the Invalides in Paris, France, September 30. Jacques Chirac died on September 26 in Paris, aged 86 © EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON