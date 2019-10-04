Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg meets Esther the Wonder Pig, a raccoon waves hi, a seagull attacks politician in Portugal, along with more of this week’s best snapshots. So, have a look at the world in pictures from the TASS photo gallery.
This week in photos: Greta greets pig, raccoon waves hi, and seagulls attack politician
Take a look at the world in pictures from TASS photo gallery
Photo {{sliderIndex+1}} from 13
A makeshift pandal made of wood, fiber, metal and bamboo under the theme 'Urbanization' by artist Rintu Das ahead of the Durga Puja festival in Kolkata, India, October 2© EPA-EFE/PIYAL ADHIKARY
Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg and Esther the Wonder Pig, Campbellville, Canada, October 2. Esther became famous online after her owners Derek Walter and Steve Jenkins acquired her believing she was a 'micro pig' but saw her grow to 300 kg© @estherthewonderpig/via REUTERS
A performance titled "Imperial Capitals: Vienna and St Petersburg. 20th Century" at the St Petersburg Philharmonic, Russia, October 3© Peter Kovalev/TASS
A raccoon at the Sirin rehabilitation center for wild animals in the village of Pionino, Belarus, October 1© Natalia Fedosenko/TASS
An anti-government protester uses an US president Donald Trump mask during a Global Anti Totalitarianism Rally in Hong Kong, China, September 29. Hong Kong has entered its fourth month of mass protests, originally triggered by a now suspended extradition bill to mainland China, that have turned into a wider pro-democracy movement© EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL
Portuguese leader of RIR (React, Embrace and Recycle) Party Vitorino Silva is attacked by a seagull during a political campaign for the upcoming legislative elections at the Fish Market in Matosinhos, Portugal, October 2. The 2019 legislative elections will take place on October 6, 2019© EPA-EFE/ESTELA SILVA
Russia's President Vladimir Putin and King Abdullah II of Jordan shaking hands during a meeting at the Polyana 1389 Hotel, Sochi, Russia, October 3© Mikhail Klimentyev/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS
A sheep on London Bridge before being driven across by 600 Freemen of the City of London, London, September 29. The drive is a British tradition dating back hundreds of years and will see more than 600 Freemen of the City of London take up their historic entitlement to drive their sheep over what was once London's only river crossing© Kirsty O'Connor/PA via AP
A poster is attached to a lamp post as protestors take part in a large scale demonstration against austerity and the Conservative government in Manchester, England, September 29. The protest is being held to coincide with the start of the Conservative party conference and was organised by the anti-austerity campaign group the People’s Assembly Against Austerity© Ian Forsyth/Getty Images
FC Sochi's Christian Noboa performing an overhead kick in a 2019/2020 Russian Premier League Round 11 football match between FC Sochi and Akhmat Grozny at Fisht Stadium, Sochi, Russia, September 30. FC Sochi won 2-0© Dmitry Feoktistov/TASS
French comedian Marie Benoliel aka 'Marie S’Infiltre' leaping onto the catwalk during the finale of the presentation of the Spring/Summer 2020 Women's collection by French designer Virginie Viard for Chanel fashion house during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, October 1© EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON
French President Emmanuel Macron walking near the coffin of French former President Jacques Chirac, during a military ceremony at the Invalides in Paris, France, September 30. Jacques Chirac died on September 26 in Paris, aged 86© EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON
The Pallada tall ship being launched in the Pacific waters by the city of Vladivostok, after repair works at the Pervomaisky Shipyard, Russia, September 30. In December 2019, the vessel is to set off for a round-the-world expedition by the Russian Federal Agency for Fishery marking the 200th anniversary of the First Russian Antarctic Expedition by Fabian von Bellingshausen and Mikhail Lazarev and the 75th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in the 1941-45 Great Patriotic War, the Eastern Front of World War II© Yuri Smityuk/TASS
'Steinmeier formula' to be put into law on special status for Donbass, says Zelensky
The law is to be approved by the parliament before the year-end after being discussed with the public, the Ukrainian president informed
Read more
Russian fighter jets scrambled 27 times on interception missions in last week
The defense ministry said that violations of Russian airspace were prevented
Read more
Trump says he unblocked aid to Ukraine only because senators asked him
Trump said European countries "should pay more to help Ukraine"
Read more
Trump concerned about Russia’s increased military presence in Arctic — official
The US leader is also uncomfortable about the growing interest of China in this region
Read more
Lavrov points to growing risks of military conflict in Persian Gulf
The situation poses the risk of a large-scale military conflict, the Russian foreign minister claimed
Read more
Press review: Kiev agrees to ink Steinmeier formula and Cuba set to boost ties with Russia
Top stories in the Russian press on Tuesday, October 1
Read more
In noting Greta Thunberg’s cause, Putin slams manipulation of teens on behalf of others
The Russian president said he doesn't not share the enthusiasm about Greta Thunberg’s speech
Read more
Russian air pilot faces criminal charges in SSJ-100 crash case
The defendant maintains innocence
Read more
Russia completes rearming air regiment in Urals with generation 4++ fighter-bombers
The aviation regiment near Chelyabinsk is the sole unit in the Central Military District that operates Su-34 aircraft, the commander said
Read more
Putin says not going to ask Western leaders to ease sanctions
In the Russian leader's view, it is pointless to call for easing sanctions, because the normalization of relations should imply that both sides must be aware of the benefits of that step
Read more
Latest diesel-electric sub for Russia’s Pacific Fleet to enter state trials — source
The Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky will sail to the Gulf of Finland for the first stage of state trials, according to the source
Read more
Russian woman arrested at Tehran hotel, embassy in Iran says
Earlier on Friday, posts in social networks said Yuzik, who had earlier worked as a journalist in Iran, flew to Tehran on Thursday and was detained by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps
Read more
Press review: Russia eyes other pipeline routes and Zelensky’s foes slam Steinmeier deal
Top stories in the Russian press on Thursday, October 3
Read more
Russian border guards open fire on North Korean poachers in Sea of Japan
Five North Koreans were injured as a result
Read more
Macron’s backing Russia in Council of Europe throws cold water on Russophobes, says MP
In April 2014, Russia’s PACE delegation was stripped of the right to vote, participate in monitoring missions and hold seats on the leadership bodies
Read more
Putin calls on Iran, Saudi Arabia not to use Syria as arena for confrontation
Russian President Vladimir Putin said that "besides confrontation, there is a possibility for cooperation in the interests of reaching a common goal"
Read more
Russian missile cruiser holds air defense drills in Mediterranean
The missile cruiser accompanied by support vessels entered the Mediterranean Sea on August 22
Read more
Investigators file charges against pilot whose plane caught fire while landing in Moscow
The pilot’s lawyer Natalya Mitusova said Yevdokimov was charged with misapplication of controls
Read more
Press review: Major breakthrough in Ukraine settlement and EAEU’s new free trade zone deal
Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday, October 2
Read more
Ukrainian delegation signs Steinmeier formula during session of Contact Group
The document describes a mechanism of granting special status to Donbass
Read more
Russia helping China to create early missile warning system, says Putin
He believes that that will drastically "enhance the defensive capacity of the People’s Republic of China"
Read more
Russia successfully test-fires new S-400 air defense missile systems
The new S-400 systems struck all the designated targets
Read more
Russian shipbuilders to float out 2nd Project 636.3 sub for Pacific Fleet in December
It is due to be delivered to the Pacific Fleet by November 25, 2020
Read more
Russia suggests to move sessions of UN First Committee to Europe in 2020 — diplomat
Russia's First Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyansky said that one-third of Russian delegates to the UN First Committee's session did not get US visas on time
Read more
Putin urges world’s nations to act together, rejecting stereotypes
Accordint to the Russian leader, each state has its objective interest that are not always the same as the interests of the other nations
Read more
German foreign minister commends signing of Steinmeier formula
German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said he is glad "the constructive atmosphere at the session of the Contact Group in Minsk has led to long-awaited progress"
Read more
Kiev’s reaction to signing of ‘Steinmeier Formula’ disturbing, says Russian top diplomat
The minister stressed that Moscow noticed that the Contact Group representatives put their signatures to the Steinmeier Formula on different sheets of paper
Read more
Lavrov recalls Winston Churchill’s saying about US mistakes
The minister quoted Churchill's saying ‘The Americans will always do the right thing, only after they tried everything else’
Read more
US pushes Orthodox churches into recognizing Ukraine’s Orthodox Church — Russian minister
Not a single Orthodox church has recognized the Orthodox Church of Ukraine, according to Russia's top diplomat
Read more
Russian Baltic Fleet’s warships embark on deployment to Indian Ocean
About 300 troops from Russia’s Eastern Military District will take part in the drills
Read more
Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline is 83% complete, Gazprom says
The pipeline is scheduled to be put into operation in late 2019
Read more
Russia has not taken any destructive steps against US, Putin says
The Russian leader dismissed claims of Russia’s meddling in the US 2020 election as laughable
Read more
Russia’s top brass signs contracts on delivery of latest self-propelled mortars to troops
The Floks 120mm artillery gun is mounted on the Ural-4320 6x6 wheeled armored vehicle
Read more
Upgraded T-90M may become Russian Army’s main battle tank
The first several dozen upgraded tanks are due to arrive for the Russian troops in 2019
Read more
US official promises to crack down on Russian meddling in response to Putin’s joke
Responding to a question if Russia plans to meddle in the US 2020 presidential election, Putin joked: "Let me tell you a secret: yes, we will definitely do that, just to entertain you even more"
Read more
Guaido’s u-turns show he is not independent figure - Lavrov
Lavrov said Russia strongly opposed US attempts to return the Latin American continent to the times of the Monroe Doctrine
Read more
Crimea ready to supply electricity to Ukraine if Kiev restores power lines — top brass
Negotiations were held last year between Russia and Ukraine, where Kiev expressed readiness to restore its infrastructure, according to Russia's top brass
Read more
Dutch prosecution requests Russia extradite Boeing MH17 crash ‘suspect’ Tsemakh
Tsemakh was among those released on September 7 in accordance with the agreement reached by Russia and Ukraine to swap detainees
Read more