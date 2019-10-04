Migrants involved in terrorist activity more often, says Russian security chief

During a session in Tula on security issues in Central Russia, Patrushev informed that the number of crimes committed by migrants remains high.

TULA, October 4. /TASS/. Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev stated that migrants become involved in terrorist activity in Central Russia more often due to the expansion of hidden extremist cells.

"We are especially concerned over the rise of their involvement in terrorist activity. In this context, expansion of hidden international extremist and terrorist cells on the territory of Russia through migration presents a danger," Patrushev said.

The security chief added that corruption and violations of migration legislation remain commonplace in this sphere.

In this regard, Patrushev called on Russian special services, law enforcement and regional officials "to carry on the efforts on decriminalizing the migration sphere."

According to Patrushev, as a result of the efforts of law enforcement bodies, 15 channels of illegal migration were eliminated in the Central Federal District in 2018, with 186 criminal cases launched over corruption in this sphere. In the years 2018-2019, almost 29,000 crimes related to illegal migration were discovered. "At the same time, there is still a significant amount of cases related to fictitious registration of foreign citizens and forging of migration documents," Patrushev stated.

Foiled terrorist attacks

Four terrorist attacks were prevented in Russia’s Central Federal District in the first eight months of 2019, according to Patrushev.

"Five terrorist crimes, including four terror attacks planned in Tula, Vladimir, Tambov and Voronezh, were foiled in the first eight months of this year [in Russia’s Central Federal District]. A total of 152 individuals involved in terrorist activity were detained," he said.

Patrushev stressed that "amid the ongoing activity of international terrorist organizations, attempts to penetrate into Russia’s territory made by their representatives, it is critically important to ensure counterterrorism protection of facilities, territories and, especially, crowded places. To do so, constant painstaking work by special services, law enforcement agencies and regional counterterrorism commissions is required."