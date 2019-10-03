Russia values unity and integrity of its peoples, says Putin

"In a sense, this is a civilization within a country, which has absorbed many traditions and cultures, maintaining their integrity and uniqueness, and most importantly, preserving the unity of its peoples. We are very proud of this harmony between integrity and unity of the peoples of the Russian Federation, and we value it very much," Putin said.

"It is obvious to us that diversity within a state is the norm. It teaches patience and tolerance," the Russian leader continued, highlighting the ability "to understand and accept various points of view, traditions, lifestyles, instead of imposing one’s own model as a must." Putin added that Russia’s experience might be of use to many other states.