Putin dismisses head of Russian penitentiary service

MOSCOW, October 3. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has dismissed head of the Russian Federal Penitentiary Service Gennady Kornienko, the decree published on Thursday on the official legal information website informed.

"To release from duties: <…> Kornienko Gennady Alexandrovich, director of the Federal Penitentiary Service," the document reads.

It was reported on Tuesday that Kornienko had resigned due to reaching retirement age. A source close to the correctional system told TASS that the decision had been made on September 30, the day Kornienko turned 65. Kornienko was appointed chief of the Russian Federal Penitentiary Service in 2012.