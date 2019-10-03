Four Moscow oncologists sacked after protest against new director’s policies

"By now, Director of the Blokhin Cancer Research Center Ivan Stilidi has signed four resignation letters. <...> Five children oncologists-hematologists of the Russian Children's Clinical Hospital have offered to work these shifts and fulfill the duties of those doctors, who had decided to tender resignation," the statement said.

MOSCOW, October 3. /TASS/. The head of Russia’s leading cancer clinic, the Blokhin Cancer Research Center, Ivan Stilidi has signed resignation letters submitted by four child oncologists, saying that five specialists from another clinic would work their shifts, the center’s press service told TASS on Thursday.

In particular, two doctors will quit on October 7, and two others on October 11 and October 28, respectively. Instead of them, three specialists of the Scientific Research Institute of Pediatric Oncology and Hematology, who are competent in this treatment, are already working in the unit. Starting from October 7, doctors from the Russian Children's Clinical Hospital will be working there," it said.

On Wednesday, deputy director for scientific and medical work at the Research Institute for Child Oncology and Hematology Georgy Mentkevich told reporters that the doctors had drawn up a schedule of resignations to ensure that the children, who had been under these specialists’ care, could continue the treatment. However, the Blokhin Cancer Research Center said it was not aware of this schedule.

On September 30, a group of oncologists posted a video message on Youtube demanding the resignation of Svetlana Varfolomeeva, the new director of the Research Institute for Child Oncology and Hematology at the Blokhin Cancer Research Center. They said a total of 26 doctors of the research institute were ready to tender resignation. In their video, the doctors also demanded pay transparency and an audit of new buildings at the clinic following delays in putting them in operation. The oncologists said they decided to quit because the center’s new leadership had prevented them from fulfilling their duties. The doctors claimed that hospital wards were overcrowded and the construction of new buildings has been dragged on for 20 years.

Meanwhile, the head of Russia’s leading cancer clinic Ivan Stilidi condemned an ultimatum set by the oncologists. He said the doctors’ anger was apparently triggered by the new director’s decision to tighten discipline at the center as well as putting a spotlight on the doctors who are the founders of a charity fund. The director also said five doctors had tendered resignation.