First ever remote 5G diagnostics channel between hospitals set up on Hainan

HAIKOU, October 1. /TASS/. Two leading medical institutions on the Hainan Island have established a communication channel using 5G technology to conduct joint remote diagnostics. According to www.hinews.cn, this has been done for the first time in the world.

The telebridge was launched on September 29 between the Hainan branch of the PLA General Military Hospital and Sansha People’s Hospital. The first diagnostic procedure was carried out by specialists from the orthopedic department of the Hainan Hospital. The doctors assessed the patient’s condition with the help of two large screens on which MRI results were broadcast from the treatment room of the People’s Hospital in Sansha.

This channel allows one to carry out a full cycle of necessary medical procedures from examination and diagnosis to treatment. The delay in connection between two medical institutions through the installed teleconference with 5G technology is only 17 milliseconds. The quality of image transmission allows doctors to accurately assess the patients' condition.

At the next stage, the news outlet reports, a similar communication channel will begin working on a regular basis weekly at scheduled time.