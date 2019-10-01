Head of Russia’s top cancer clinic says no plans to sack new director amid scandal

MOSCOW, October 1. /TASS/. The head of Russia’s leading cancer clinic, the Blokhin Cancer Research Center, Ivan Stilidi told reporters on Tuesday he had no plans of sacking the new director of its child oncology branch despite the demands made by a group of oncologists.

"I talked to the representatives of other units and none of them voiced any claims or dissatisfaction over those reforms that the new director has been pursuing. Moreover, I consider that all her actions are aimed at consolidating the team and helping the institute become up-to-date, and I see nothing destructive in her steps," Stilidi said. "I support all her actions and I did not regret a single day that I had invited Svetlana and I’m not going to sack her. I’m not planning to fire the doctors from the hemoblastosis department either," he stressed.

Russia’s Healthcare Ministry responded in a statement earlier on Tuesday that the claims by four oncologists in the video were unjustified, describing them as a gross violation of medical ethics.

On Monday, four oncologists posted a video message on Youtube demanding the resignation of Svetlana Varfolomeeva, the new director of the Research Institute for Child Oncology and Hematology at the Blokhin Cancer Research Center. They said a total of 26 doctors of the research institute were ready to tender resignation.

In their video, the doctors also demanded pay transparency and an audit of new buildings at the clinic following delays in putting them in operation. The oncologists said they decided to quit because the center’s new leadership had prevented them from fulfilling their duties. The doctors claimed that hospital wards were overcrowded and the construction of new buildings had been dragged on for 20 years.

One of the initiators of the video message was deputy director for scientific and medical work at the Research Institute for Child Oncology and Hematology Georgy Mentkevich, who was in charge of bone marrow transplant for children diagnosed with cancer. Mentkevich was sacked by the new leadership several days earlier and was also reprimanded for his "rude behavior."