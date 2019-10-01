First census in history starts in LPR

LUGANSK, October 1. /TASS/. A census has started in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) on Tuesday, the Lugansk Media Center reported. According to the decree of the LPR Council of Ministers it will be held for two weeks, on October 1-14.

The census will be carried out at specially set up centers, where citizens will be able to share information about themselves. The census centers will operate from 8:00 am until 8:00 pm. Census takers will visit people who will not be able to come to the centers. The LRP State Statistics Committee established a helpline for citizens during the census.

According to the LPR Cabinet of Ministers, LPR citizens, foreign citizens and people without citizenship staying on the territory of the republic during the census, as well as LPR citizens who permanently live in the republic but are staying outside it during the census are subject to it.

Chairman of the LPR State Statistics Committee Irina Shabliyenko earlier reported that the information of the census will become the basis for forming the republic’s budget and the grounds for the strategy of the LPR socio-economic development and the analysis of demographic trends.