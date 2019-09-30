Russia’s Union of Journalists hopes Deutsche Welle situation will not escalate

MOSCOW, September 30. /TASS/. The Russian Union of Journalists has expressed hope that the situation around German media outlet Deutsche Welle will not escalate, the union’s secretary Timur Shafir told TASS on Monday.

"The situation around Deutsche Welle and the inquiry regarding its interference in the political situation and Russia’s affairs is unpleasant, and it is only made worse by the fact that this media outlet is a structure that involves members of the Bundestag, Bundesrat, the federal government. This has an influence on the way its actions and the materials it publishes about Russia are perceived," he said. "We hope that the current situation won’t lead to a sharp conflict and will not force Russian officials or German broadcasters to introduce measures that can be interpreted as a violation of freedom of speech and journalists’ rights."