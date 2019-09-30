Work to search for children who went missing in Syria continues, ombudsperson assures

MOSCOW, September 30. /TASS/. Work to search for Russian children who went missing in Syria continues on a daily basis, Russian Presidential Children’s Rights Commissioner Anna Kuznetsova said at a meeting with their relatives on Monday.

"We continue to search for Russian children in Syria’s camps, prisons and orphanages. The more information on our children we have, the more chances we have of resolving these issues at an early date. The work has not stopped, negotiations are conducted on a daily basis, meetings are held. Specific steps that need to be taken to repatriate children from Syria have been outlined," she said.

Kuznetsova stressed that the missing children’s relatives could help by providing accurate information about them. On the other hand, the core problem is that some camps are located in the areas that are not controlled by the government. "We do hope that the difficulties that we face daily while arranging that work will be resolved as soon as possible," she noted.

The issue of repatriating Russian children from Syria was raised by Kuznetsova at a meeting with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and Deputy Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad in Damascus in early September. On September 7, an aircraft operated by the Russian Defense Ministry transported the first four children from Syria to Russia.