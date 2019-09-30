Russian university trains more than 500 teachers for working with disabled students

SEPTEMBER, 30. /TASS/. The Resource Training Center of the North Caucasus Federal University (NCFU), opened in 2017, trained more than 500 university teachers for working with disabled students, the director of the center, Natalia Borozinets, told TASS.

On September 27, a regional stage of the Abilympics National Championship on Professional Excellence among Persons with Disabilities took place at NCFU. Abilympics is ​​one of the projects of autonomous non-commercial organization “Russia — the country of opportunities” and is involved in the activities of the national project Education.

“Universities' personnel are trained at the Training Center on the use of various technologies in the education of people with disabilities. Within the 2,5 years of the work at the center, we have trained more than 500 teachers from partner universities. The aim of the center is to create a network community in the region, whwre it would be possible to exchange experience, technologies, working methods, program documents,” said Borozinets.

According to the official, in three years the center managed to expand the network to 25 universities across the North Caucasus: Kabardino-Balkaria, Ingushetia, Chechnya, North Ossetia, Dagestan, and the Stavropol Region. At North Caucasus Federal University, most educational facilities are fully or partially equipped for people with disabilities currently. Moreover, the university established training places specially equipped for converting printed text to audio format, for printing materials in Braille, equipped with special furniture, etc.

The university has 234 students with disabilities, which accounts for 1% -1,5% of the total number of students. In 2012-2013 academic year — the first year of NCFU — only 38 students with disabilities attended classes at the university. Currently, students with disabilities are actively involved in the social, sports, cultural, creative activities of the university. And the leadership of the university considers this area as one of the strategic development tasks.

“Students with disabilities, together with university specialists, choose the format of education: main program, adapted program, individual plan, special conditions. Students attend classes at almost all institutes. And they choose majors based on their interests. At the same time, we also carry out preliminary diagnostics of professional inclinations and professional consulting, which helps applicants with disabilities and their parents choose the most suitable profession for them,” said the director of the resource center.