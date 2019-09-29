Putin praises Russian Jewish organizations’ role in maintaining interreligious dialogue

MOSCOW, September 29. /TASS/. President Vladimir Putin congratulated Russian Jews on Rosh Hashanah holiday, which symbolizes the beginning of the year in the Jewish calendar, praising the role of Jewish organizations in maintaining interethnic and interreligious dialogue in Russia.

"It is important that Jewish organizations in Russia have great respect for precious spiritual, historical and cultural heritage of their ancestors and acquaint young people to paternal traditions and customs. Their active participation in public life, in implementing important social and charity initiatives, in maintaining constructive interethnic and interreligious dialogue in our country deserves the most sincere recognition," the president said in a telegram published on the Kremlin website.

Putin also noted that Rosh Hashanah symbolizes people’s strive towards spiritual purification and self-improvement.

Rosh Hashanah is one of the most important Jewish holidays. It is celebrated during the first two days of Tishrei, which is the seventh month of the ecclesiastical year (in late September-early October). It is believed that the God created the world and the first man, Adam, during this month.