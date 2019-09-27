Russian counter-terrorism units training, photos of rocket launch, museum illuminated with the famous Bat Signal, along with more of this week’s best snapshots. So, have a look at the world in pictures from the TASS photo gallery.
This week in photos: soldiers on fire, snapshots of rocket tails, the Bat Signal lights up
Take a look at the world in pictures from TASS photo gallery
Servicemen performing during celebrations of the 20th birthday of the Russian united group of forces conducting counter-terrorism operations in the North Caucasus, Grozny, Russia, September 23© Yelena Afonina/TASS
The Duke of Sussex helps local schoolchildren plant trees at the Chobe Tree Reserve, Kasane, Botswana, September 26. Chobe National Park in is home to Africa’s largest elephant population and comprises more than 10,000km2 of rich ecosystems© EPA-EFE/DOMINIC LIPINSKI / PA PHOTOS / POOL
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro and Russia's President Vladimir Putin are seen during a meeting in Moscow, Russia, September 25© Alexei Druzhinin/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS
People watching the launch of the Soyuz-FG rocket booster with Soyuz MS-15 space ship carrying a new crew to the International Space Station at the Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, September 25. The Russian rocket carries US astronaut Jessica Meir, Russian cosmonaut Oleg Skripochka and United Arab Emirates astronaut Hazza al-Mansouri© AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky
Models presenting creations from the Women Spring/Summer 2020 collection by Etam lingerie show during the Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France, September 24© EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON
Tony Shalhoub and Alex Borstein holding Emmy awards for Outstanding Supporting Actor/Actress In A Comedy Series at the 71st annual Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony in Los Angeles, California, USA, September 22© EPA-EFE/NINA PROMMER
Russia's Gleb Bakshi and Eumir Felix Marcial of the Philippines competing in the 69-75kg final bout at the 20th AIBA World Boxing Championships at the Ekaterinburg-EXPO International Exhibition Center, Russia, September 21. Bakshi took gold© Valery Sharifulin/TASS
US President Donald Trump addresses reporters as he arrives with first lady Melania Trump for the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly, at UN headquarters, New York, USA, September 24© AP Photo/Craig Ruttle
Iran's President Hassan Rouhani is seen on a screen as an United Nations interpreter provides translation of his speech during the General Debate of the 74th session of the General Assembly of the United Nations at UN Headquarters in New York, USA, September 25© EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE
Ireland's Luke McGrath kicking a ball during the Rugby World Cup Pool A game at International Stadium between Ireland and Scotland in Yokohama, Japan, September 22© AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko
The dome of the Museu Nacional d'Art de Catalunya (MNAC) is illuminated with the symbol of Batman projected to celebrates the 80th anniversary of Batman, in Barcelona, Spain, September 21© EPA-EFE/Alberto Estévez
