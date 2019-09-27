Russian-Finnish cultural forum to strengthen relations, says Putin

MOSCOW, September 27. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent a message of greetings to the participants in and guests of the 20th Russian-Finnish cultural forum. The message was published on the Kremlin’s website on Friday.

"For two decades the forum has played a tangible role in the development of bilateral humanitarian cooperation by promoting direct and informal contacts between representatives of government agencies, artistic and performing companies, educational establishments, museums and non-governmental organizations," Putin said.

He expressed the hope that the participants in the forum would hold "constructive and meaningful discussions that will help strengthen friendly, neighborly relations between the two countries and peoples."

The 20th Russian-Finnish cultural forum will be held in Tula on September 27-28. There will be negotiations on more than 70 joint projects by Russian and Finnish museums, cultural centers, libraries, educational establishments and other institutions, as well as seminars on the promotion of visual arts, handicrafts and library activities.