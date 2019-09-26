Large families receive more than 18,000 preferential mortgage loans as of September 1

MOSCOW, September 26. / TASS /. Large families received more than 18,000 preferential mortgage loans worth about 50 bln rubles, according to data as of September 1, 2019, Anna Volkova, the head of the financial policy department of the Russian Ministry of Finance, on Thursday at a board of the Russian Ministry of Construction.

"Over the entire period of the implementation of subsidies, more than 22,000 loans to large families worth more than 60 bln rubles were issued under this program. This year alone,

18,100 loans were issued as of September 1, worth about 50 billion rubles," said Volkova. She noted that since the middle of Q2 of the mortgage subsidy program began to affect the overall reduction in mortgage rates.

The mortgage program at a reduced rate of 6% for families with two or more children born between January 1, 2018 and December 31, 2022, was launched in early 2018 on behalf of the president. It provides for the purchase of apartments only in the primary market, that is, in houses under construction.

Under the terms of the program, the state commits to paying the difference to the bank at a rate of between 6% and the bank’s actual rate for the grace period. Now preferential mortgage at a rate of 6% is provided for a period of three to eight years, depending on the number of children born during the program. According to the Bank of Russia, in February-December 2018, 4,500 mortgage loans were issued or refinanced under the program.

In June 2018, the Russian President also instructed to provide a 6% mortgage rate for families at the birth of the fourth and subsequent children. In 2019, in a message to the Federal Assembly, the President announced the need to extend the reduced mortgage rate for families with children for the entire lending period, as well as provide for the possibility of paying large families 450,000 rubles each to pay off a housing loan.