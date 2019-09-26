Court postpones appeal hearing to fight actor’s conviction of injuring police officer

"The Court is retiring to solve the task on filing more evidence, including video recordings presented by the aggrieved party and the convict’s defense. In addition, if the relevant requests are granted, the Court will need to find a technical opportunity to watch the videos. The hearing is hereby postponed to 10:00 Moscow time on September 30," Judge Yelena Ivanova said.

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. The Moscow City Court has postponed an appeal hearing to September 30, to fight the conviction of Pavel Ustinov, an actor sentenced to prison for injuring a police officer during a protest, so that more evidence, including a video provided by the defense can be filed into the case, a TASS correspondent reported from the courtroom on Thursday.

A court of first instance had refused to consider the video before passing a sentence.

Attorney Pavel Cheshkov earlier requested that the Court file a video into the case, which had been shot by Dozhd TV channel reporter Vasily Polonsky. According to the lawyer, Ustinov did not participate in the August 3 unauthorized rally in downtown Moscow and was just taking a walk. Cheshkov also requested the Court consider a medical report about whether Ustinov could have dislocated a National Guard officer’s shoulder. The victim, Riot Police Sergeant Alexander Lyagin, in turn, asked the Court to consider a video showing Ustinov’s detention, which he had downloaded from the Internet.

Meanwhile, Lyagin said that Ustinov’s sentence was too harsh. However, he insists that the actor is guilty.

On September 16, Moscow’s Tverskoy District Court sentenced Ustinov to 3.5 years behind bars for using violence that endangered the health of a riot police officer. The investigation and the court came to the conclusion that during his detention, Ustinov had exercised active resistance to a National Guard officer, dislocating his shoulder. Ustinov pleaded not guilty, saying that he happened to be at the rally site by chance as he was going to have a business meeting in the area. On September 20, the Moscow City Court granted the prosecution’s request, releasing Ustinov from custody on his own recognizance. A prosecution official requested the Court on Thursday that Ustinov be handed a sentence other than imprisonment.