SANYA, September 26. /TASS/. Celebrations for the Second Harvest Festival took place on the day of the autumn equinox in Hainan's Sanya. According to www.hinews.cn, more than a thousand local farmers took part in the event

Guests from various provinces gathered in the Yalong Bay, in the resort city of Sanya. "Over the past six years, our living standards have grown significantly," Li Yumei, a local of Bohou Village, said in an interview with the news outlet. She noted that "due to the government's support, several cafes and restaurants opened in her village in recent years, which are very popular with the locals". "Every year Bohou is becoming more and more beautiful,” she went on to say. “I love what I do. The village is developing, agriculture is advancing as well, which means incomes are growing".

In China, it is believed real fall takes its rights following the day of the autumn equinox. In some regions, especially in China's north, agricultural work is now being completed. At the end of September daytime temperatures on Hainan still exceed 30 degrees, however, warm summer weather did not interfere with the harvest festival, which took place in Sanya for the second year in a row.