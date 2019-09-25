Culprit in brazen Tretyakov Gallery heist sentenced to 3 years behind bars

The court ruled that Chuprikov would serve his sentence in a maximum security colony, Judge Elena Averchenko said, noting that the man would be given credit for nine months he had spent in a pre-trial detention center.

MOSCOW, September 25. /TASS/. Moscow’s Zamoskvoretsky Court on Wednesday sentenced Denis Chuprikov to three years behind bars, finding him guilty of stealing the painting "Ai-Petri. Crimea" by Arkhip Kuindzhi from the State Tretyakov Gallery, a TASS correspondent has reported.

During the trial, the prosecutor demanded that Chuprikov be sentenced to four years behind bars in a maximum security colony. The judge took into account the defendant’s serious health issues and that he has an underage daughter, finding no aggravating circumstances.

Earlier, the judge estimated the damage caused by Chuprikov’s actions at 19,141 mln rubles (nearly $300,000).

On January 27, the painting was lifted right off a wall in the Tretyakov Gallery, featuring artworks by landscape artist Arkhip Kuindzhi. Chuprikov was arrested the following day and the painting, worth approximately $200,000, was discovered and returned back to the museum.

Detectives determined that he had acted alone, stealing the artwork for financial gain. A criminal case was opened under Article 164 of the Russian Criminal Code (theft of highly-prized objects).

The 39x53 cm oil painting "Ai-Petri. Crimea" from the collection of St. Petersburg’s State Russian Museum dates back to the 1890s.

Chuprikov offered his apology to the gallery and to the Ministry of Culture for what he had done. The man, who explained that the decision to steal the painting had been spontaneous, earlier paid off the cost of the restoration work.