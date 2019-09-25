Russian weather watchers expect abnormal temperatures in October-March

MOSCOW, September 25. /TASS/. Unusually high air temperatures are expected in October 2019 - March 2020 in Russia’s northern, European and Asian regions, while southern areas should brace up for abnormal chill, the science doyen of Russia’s weather watching service Roman Vilfand told TASS on Wednesday.

"We have a probabilistic forecast for the October-March heating season. Its gist is temperatures will be unusually low in Russia’s northern, European and Asian parts and unusually high in the South," he said, adding that the weather watching service would come up with a more detailed forecast for the previewed period on September 30.