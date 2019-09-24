Web access to over 70,000 pieces of terrorist content blocked in Russia in six months

MOSCOW, September 24. /TASS/. Internet access to more than 70,000 pieces of terrorism-related content was blocked in Russia in the first six months of 2019, First Deputy Chief of the National Anti-Terrorism Committee’s Office Mikhail Kachalin said, addressing an All-Russia forum dubbed "Combatting Terrorist Ideas in Education Field and Among Youth.

He pointed out that a Russian-developed mechanism aimed at protecting the information space had made it possible to significantly limit the Internet spread of terrorist ideas and those justifying terrorist actions. "In the first six months of 2019, we blocked Internet access to more than 16,000 pieces of content on foreign websites and deleted over 55,000 pieces of content in the Russian segment of the Internet," Kachalin pointed out.

However, he called for improving mechanisms to find and block terrorism-related content, as well as for engaging the civil society in those efforts.