Britain's Harrow to launch education project on Hainan

HAIKOU, September 24. /TASS/. Harrow, a chain of renowned international schools that has existed in the UK for 450 years, launched a major education project in Haikou. The opening of the Harrow International School and the Harrow Innovation Leadership Academy in Haikou in 2020 was announced at a seminar on education held in Haikou on September 21, www.hinews.cn writes.

Both schools will offer a full course of programs from kindergarten to high school. Currently, an area of ​​about 100,000 square meters has been allocated for the Harrow projects in Haikou. By March 2020 two full-time schools and boarding schools are expected to be built.

The project's first phase involves the opening of a school with a training program from kindergarten to elementary school for children from 2 to 13 years old. In the future, it is planned to expand the training course to secondary school, with students graduating at 18.

As for the Harrow Academy of Innovation Leadership, the news outlet reports, teaching will be based on the Chinese educational program with a "touch" of British standards. Some subjects, including mathematics, physics, biology and IT, will be taught in English, while history and geography will be taught in Chinese.

Currently, according to the resource, the staff recruitment has already begun. The bulk of teachers will be foreign experts, Chinese teachers will be assisting. Their task will include teaching, in particular, Chinese, to the firstgraders and helping students adapt to mastering the material in English.