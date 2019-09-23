Paris Agreement should not be used as barrier for development., says Russian government

MOSCOW, September 23. /TASS/. The Paris Agreement on climate should not be used to create barriers for sustainable development of countries that adopted it, the Russian government says on Monday in its decree on adoption of the Paris Agreement, posted on the government’s website.

"To adopt the Paris Agreement dated December 12, 2015, signed on behalf of the Russian Federation in New York on April 22, 2016," the decree says. The Paris Agreement does not contain grounds for ratification stipulated by Russian laws and the consent of Russia to be bound by this document is expressed in the form of its adoption, the government said. According to the decree, the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs is tasked to notify the UN Secretary-General about adoption of the Paris Agreement by Russia.

Adoption of the Paris Agreement is accompanied by several statements in the decree of the Russian government. "The Russian Federation considers unacceptable use of the Agreement and its mechanisms as a tool of creating barriers for sustainable socioeconomic development of parties to the Convention [UN Framework Convention on Climate Change - TASS]," the decree says. Russia also "proceeds from importance of keeping and increasing the absorbing capacity of forests and other ecosystems and the need to maximize its consideration, including when implementing mechanisms" of the Paris Agreement, according to the document.

The Paris Climate Agreement entered into force in November 2016. The goal of the agreement is to prevent a rise in the average temperature on the planet by more than two degrees Celsius compared to the pre-industrial epoch by the year of 2100.