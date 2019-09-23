Rare ancient ebony discovered on China's Hainan

HAIKOU, September 23. / TASS/. A large part of a 5,000 years old ebony trunk was found in a river in the southern Chinese province of Hainan. According to Xinhua, studying it will allow scientists to learn more about the lives of ancient people and about environmental changes in the region.

The discovery was made at the bottom of one of the sections of the Chonghua River in Li-Miao Autonomous County. The local authorities ordered to extract the fragment of the tree from the water. This operation took three days. A fragment of ancient wood was sent to the county's cultural park for conservation and restoration.

The ebony is 20 meters long and weighs about 12 tonnes. The diameter of the log in its largest part is up to 1,4 meters. The analyzes showed that the ebony was at least 5,000 years old.

“The study of this fragment will be of great scientific importance and provide new data about Hainan's past,” the agency quotes Zhang Jinshan, president of the Association of Wood Carving and Art Culture of the Hainan Province. He recalled that ebony is an extremely rare wood known for its great weight, strength and durability.

Ebony is a dense black or brown hardwood, renowned for its high value because of its color, hardness and ability to take a high polish. It grows in the tropical rainforests of Central and East Africa, Southeast Asia, and also on some islands in the Indian Ocean.