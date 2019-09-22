Russian diplomats celebrate 75th anniversary of Tallinn’s liberation from Nazis

TALLIN, September 22. /TASS/. A flower laying ceremony at a monument to liberator soldiers was held at a military memorial cemetery in Tallinn on Sunday on occasion of the 75th liberation of the Estonian capital from Nazis.

"Tallinn’s liberation was preceded by heavy fighting in Estonia’s northeast and south," Russian Ambassador to Estonia Alexander Petrov told the ceremony. "This day we feel gratitude for the liberation of our country from Nazi invaders. We remember, mourn, and are proud of this."

"We believe it is vital that the memory about these heroes should be passed down from generation to generation," he said.

The ceremony was attended by the representatives of Russia’s embassy, fellow countrymen and veteran organizations, including from Vekily Novgorod.

Estonia has been holding a series of events dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the republic’s liberation from Nazis. The events were organized by the Russian embassy in close contact with veteran organizations, search clubs and fellow countrymen associations.

Late on Sunday, Moscow will host a fireworks show marking the anniversary of Tallinn’s liberation.