Russian actor charged with attack on policeman released from detention center - source

MOSCOW, September 20. /TASS/. Actor Pavel Ustinov, charged with attacking a law enforcement officer during the August 3 unsanctioned rally in Moscow, has been released from the detention center, a source in the correctional system told TASS.
"In accordance with the decision of the Moscow City Court on changing the measure of restraint to a travel ban, Ustinov has been released from the detention center," the source stated.
On September 16, Moscow’s Tverskoy Court sentenced Ustinov to 3.5 years behind bars on charges of using violence against a member of law enforcement. Ustinov pled not guilty, saying that he did not inflict any harm on the police officer that detained him.
Konstantin Raikin, who had headed the theater class in which Ustinov studied; actors Alexander Pal, Maxim Vitorgan and Nikita Yefremov; TV presenter Maxim Galkin and others earlier spoke in Ustinov’s support. Appeals to the court over Ustinov’s case were under Russian Presidential Commissioner for Human Rights Tatyana Moskalkova’s special control. Before the session in the Moscow City Court, she told TASS that, in her opinion, Ustinov’s custody is groundless.