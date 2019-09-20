Russian actor charged with attack on policeman released from detention center - source

MOSCOW, September 20. /TASS/. Actor Pavel Ustinov, charged with attacking a law enforcement officer during the August 3 unsanctioned rally in Moscow, has been released from the detention center, a source in the correctional system told TASS.

"In accordance with the decision of the Moscow City Court on changing the measure of restraint to a travel ban, Ustinov has been released from the detention center," the source stated.