Thirty Russian kids to return from Iraq in October

MOSCOW, September 19. /TASS/. A group of 30 Russian children whose parents are serving prison sentences in Iraq may return home in October, Children’s Rights Commissioner for the Russian President Anna Kuznetsova told reporters on Thursday.

"Thirty kids are ready for a flight home. We hope that an Iraqi court will make decisions concerning all 30 of them," she said.

The group was expected to return to Russia in September, but, in Kuznetsova’s words, the court will issue rulings in early October. "We need two days to go there to bring the children back, everyone is ready," the presidential commissioner pointed out.

According to Kuznetsova, this particular group will be the last one for the time being. "There may be more Russian children in prisons outside Baghdad, in remote areas. If we receive any information from our representatives, we will go there to bring them back," she explained.

In 2017, the children’s rights commissioner set up an inter-agency commission to facilitate the return of Russian children from war zones. Together with the Foreign Ministry, the Emergencies Ministry, the Interior Ministry, the Health Ministry and other state agencies, the commission developed a roadmap, which made it possible to return several dozen children from Iraq in 2018-2019.

At the same time, Russian children are being brought back from Syria. On September 7, the Defense Ministry’s aircraft brought home four kids whose mothers had been arrested in Syria on charges of illegally entering the country and aiding terrorists.