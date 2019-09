MOSCOW, September 19. /TASS/. The Russian Foreign Ministry has expressed condolences after a terrible fire broke out in a school located in Paynesville just outside of the Liberian capital, Monrovia, which left 28 people dead, the ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

"We express our deepest condolences to the government and people of Liberia, families of the victims," the statement said.

A major fire broke out in a Muslim school in Liberia on September 18, 26 children and two teachers died.