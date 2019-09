RIGA, September 18. /TASS/. The Riga Russian Theater wants to attract all theatergoers in Latvia and not just the Russian-speaking Latvians, Director of the theatre Sergei Golomazov said in an interview with TASS.

"I does not sit well with me that people here seem to split into two enclaves," he said. "This division does not work for me, I want the broader theater public to be attracted to the theater."

Golomazov was appointed Director of the Riga Russian Theater in October 2018.