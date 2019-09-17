Over 35,000 foreign specialists receive Russian work permits so far in 2019

MOSCOW, September 17. /TASS/. Over 35,000 foreign specialists have received a Russian work permit since the beginning of the year, the Russian Ministry of Interior informed.

"A work permit has been granted to 82,382 foreign and stateless persons, including 23,089 highly qualified specialists and 12,318 specialists (the rest are manual labor workers - TASS)," the statistical data informs.

Last year, over 30,000 highly qualified and qualified specialists were granted a work permit in Russia. The ministry also informs that this year, over 171,000 foreigners have been denied entry to Russia, compared to 183,000 last year.