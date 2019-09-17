Attempts at revision of World War II results impermissible, says Putin

MOSCOW, September 17. /TASS/. Growing antisemitism and xenophobia and attempts at the revision of World War II results must be prevented, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a congress of the Israeli charity foundation Keren Hayesod on Tuesday.

"It is important to share with the next generations the truth about the terrible tragedy of the Holocaust and of the colossal losses, sustained by our peoples and the Nazi crimes against humanity. This is absolutely essential for preventing the growth of antisemitism, xenophobia and religious and racial intolerance in the modern world. The positions of Russia and Israel and of our peoples are the same: we regard as utterly impermissible any attempts at the revision of the results of the war, distortion of the truth and justification of Nazism and its henchmen," Putin said.

Putin said the people of Russia and Israel shared many tragic pages of history. He thanked all Jewish organizations of Europe for their resistance to attempts at revising the results of World War II and distorting history.

"Jewish organizations in Europe, including the Baltic countries, were among the few ones that openly presented a common front against such attempts. People were not afraid of taking to the streets and of putting on the clothes of concentration camp inmates as a reminder of those events and of expressing their attitude loudly and clearly. They deserve great gratitude for this," he said.

Putin thanked Keren Hayesod for supporting the creation of the Victory Monument in Netanya, unveiled in 2012. He said the monument was a token of respect for the soldiers of the Red Army, who saved the lives of millions of Jews and liberated Europe from fascism. Putin said the foundation was doing a great deal for the sake of preserving the historical truth about World War II. In his opinion, "the farther away the events of World War II, the greater the responsibility of the governments and individuals for ensuring its bitter lessons, heroic accomplishments and victims should be never be forgotten."

Putin repeated his invitation to the Israeli leadership to visit Moscow in May 2020 for ceremonies on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War.