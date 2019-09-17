Apartment of Sputnik Moldova news agency’s head searched as part of embezzlement probe

"Mr. Novosadiuc’s apartment has been searched as part of an investigation of the bank fraud case. It followed yesterday’s decision to strip two parliament members of immunity," he said.

CHISINAU, September 17. /TASS/. A search has been conducted at the apartment of Sputnik Moldova news agency’s head, Vladimir Novosadiuc, as part of the probe into a bank fraud case, Emil Gaitur, press secretary of the General Prosecutor’s Office of the Republic of Moldova, told TASS on Tuesday.

Novosadniuc's name is mentioned in a report of the international agency Kroll, which investigated the embezzlement of one billion euros from Moldova’s banks. Along with Novosadniuc, the report mentions the names of Marina Tauber and Reghina Apostolova, members of Moldova’s parliament with the Sor party, who were arrested on Monday.

Moldova’s Acting Prosecutor General Dmitry Robu told the parliament on Monday that being shareholders of one of the country’s banks, Tauber and Apostolova joined a criminal group led by businessman Ilan Shor, who, in June 2017, was sentenced to 7.5 years in prison for being complicit in embezzling one billion euro from three Moldovan banks. Shor however challenged the sentence and was placed under judicial control until the final verdict was pronounced. In this period, he established a party and was elected to the country’s parliament.

A new majority was formed in the Moldovan parliament in June when parties consolidated against oligarch and ex-leader of the Democratic Party Vladimir Plahotniuc, who actually controlled the country’s government. After that, Plahotniuc and his team, including Shor, fled the country. According to the Moldovan Interior Ministry, Plahotniuc, who waived his parliament seat in late July, is currently staying in the United States. Shor, who was stripped of immunity and put on the wanted list in August, is reportedly staying in Israel.