Putin invites Abkhazian leader to attend 75th anniversary of WWII victory celebrations

SUKHUMI, September 16. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has invited Abkhazian President Raul Khajimba to attend the celebratory events timed to the 75th anniversary of the victory in the Second World War (WWII) on May 9, 2020 in Moscow, Putin’s telegram published on the official website of the Abkhazian leader on Monday stated.

"Dear Raul Jumkovich, I would like to invite you to attend the celebratory events on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War, to be held in Moscow on May 9, 2020. During the celebration of this important date in our joint history, we bow our heads in memory of those who fought against Nazism. Russia will never forget the numerous sacrifices of the brotherly nation of Abkhazia in the name of Great Victory," the telegram says.