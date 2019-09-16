Leading foreign film companies to assess Moscow’s filming potential

MOSCOW, September 16. /TASS/. Experts from Sony PlayStation Productions, Universal Studios, Blumhouse Productions and other foreign film companies will visit Moscow on September 17 and 18 to assess the city’s potential for big international projects, a spokesperson for the Moscow Tourism Committee told TASS on Monday.
"While in Moscow, the delegation’s members will hold meetings and take part in activities involving members of the Moscow city government and leading Russian filmmakers. On September 18, an open discussion on filmmaking with foreign experts will take place," the spokesperson said.
The delegation will particularly include Association of Film Commissioners International (AFCI) President Jess Conoplia, Head of Production at Blumhouse Productions Janett Volturno, PlayStation Productions Head Asad Qizilbash, former Pinewood Commercial Director Nick Smith, Vice President of Physical Production for Universal Studios Cristen Carr Strubbe and line producer Marco Valerio Pugini.
Foreign experts will also take a tour of the Mosfilm film studio and visit the VDNKh Exhibition Center, including the Space Pavilion, where shooting took place for many international projects supported by the Moscow Film Commission.