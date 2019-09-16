Leading foreign film companies to assess Moscow’s filming potential

MOSCOW, September 16. /TASS/. Experts from Sony PlayStation Productions, Universal Studios, Blumhouse Productions and other foreign film companies will visit Moscow on September 17 and 18 to assess the city’s potential for big international projects, a spokesperson for the Moscow Tourism Committee told TASS on Monday.

"While in Moscow, the delegation’s members will hold meetings and take part in activities involving members of the Moscow city government and leading Russian filmmakers. On September 18, an open discussion on filmmaking with foreign experts will take place," the spokesperson said.