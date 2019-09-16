Kiev’s court reschedules session on case of Russian journalist Vyshinsky for November 6

KIEV, September 16. /TASS/. Kiev’s Podolsky District Court has postponed a session of RIA Novosti Ukraine Editor-in-Chief Kirill Vyshinsky’s case for November 6, his lawyer Igor Mokin told TASS on Monday.

"The session was rescheduled for 13:00, November 6," he said. This decision was made in light of the vacation of the presiding judge, the lawyer explained.

On September 13, Rossiya Segodnya told TASS that Vyshinsky had been hospitalized. For this reason the journalist will not be able to attend the Kiev court’s session, the agency explained.

Lawyer for Vyshinsky Igor Mokin told TASS earlier that the court session was postponed from September 16 to 23 in light of the vacation of the presiding judge.

On September 7, Russia and Ukraine carried out the "35 for 35" swap of detainees. Kirill Vyshinsky was among the exchanged prisoners and is now staying in Moscow.

The Ukrainian Security Service detained Vyshinsky on May 15, 2018. He was charged with treason and illegal arms trafficking. On May 17, 2018, Kherson City Court arrested him for two months. Later this measure of restriction was prolonged several times. He may face up to 15 years of imprisonment. On August 28, 2019, Vyshinsky was released on recognizance in Kiev, but the case against him was not closed.