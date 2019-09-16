Hainan's governor suggests new tourist initiative to Russian travelers

HAIKOU, September 16. /TASS/. China's resort province of Hainan is preparing a comprehensive tourist program "Pearl Necklace" for tourists from Russia , which will allow them to get acquainted with the beauties of the island around its perimeter. This was reported to the TASS correspondent on Monday by the regional governor Shen Xiaoming.

“We are going to attract more tourists from Russia to visit as many coastal areas of the island as possible,” he said, answering a question from the agency during a press conference. “There is a reason for this: we are building a road that will encircle Hainan".

According to the province's head, this project has a great potential, especially taking into account the length of the island's coastline, which reaches almost 2,000 km. Shen Xiaoming noted that Russian tourists have the opportunity to visit more than 20 picturesque capes, 25 ancient towers, see 68 bays and 26 lagoons, over 20 resorts and about 30 landscape areas — about 220 attractions of all kind.

“Everything is ready for inspection: we plan to connect the corresponding objects with a district highway, which will run through a series of 50 stops, 50 camping sites. This tourist highway will become a thread that will run through these tourist 'pearls', making a beautiful 'necklace' out of them,” the governor added.

As the official specified, the district highway is planned to be fully prepared for the needs of tourists over the next three years. “We expect that by this moment Russian tourists will not only travel to the city of Sanya, but will also learn this“ pearl necklace. ”We are looking forward to welcoming Russian travelers on Hainan and wish for as many tourists as possible,” Shen Xiaoming stressed.

Hainan is a famous international resort. In 2017, the number of Russians visiting the island increased by 250%, to a record 284,000, but in 2018 this figure dropped by 10%. Russia is considered one of the main sources of the external tourist flow of the province. Starting this year, visa-free trsvel has been in effect for Russian citizens in the region.