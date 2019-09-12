Hainan presents the island's tourism potential in Moscow

HAIKOU, September 12. /TASS/. The presentation dubbed "Tropical Hainan, the captivating island" has demonstrated the island's tourism potential in Russia's capital.

During the presentation, Li Juan, deputy secretary of the Hainan Provincial Party Committee, noted that the island is the only center for international tourism and consumption in China. "Visa-free travel for citizens of 59 countries and a convenient network of air routes the island one of the fastest growing resorts in China,” the International Radio of China quotes him as saying. “In the first half of 2019, 447,000 foreign tourists traveled here visa-free, which is 18.8 % more than the first half of last year."

The official also said that in July 2019, the Ministry of Public Security and the State Migration Administration of China published a new list of visa policy exemptions for foreign citizens visiting Hainan. Due to that, the Hainan authorities expect a significant increase in tourist inflow.

It was announced that the Zoological Museum of Moscow State University will host an exposition of the Chinese Museum of the South China Sea, which will display unique samples of the region's marine fauna. The exhibition will last three months.

The presentation was attended by representatives of the Chinese Embassy in Russia, the authorities of the Moscow government, as well as more than 100 travel agencies' employees of the two countries.

In 2018, more than 257,000 Russian tourists visited the island of Hainan. In the first half of 2019, 113,400 Russian tourists visited Hainan, which is 13.5% more than last year. Currently, air routes have been established between Hainan and 11 Russian cities, a total of 18 flights are carried out to the island on a weekly basis.