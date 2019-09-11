Formula One legend Schumacher ‘conscious’ after stem-cell treatment in Paris — daily

According to earlier reports, the German F1 legend, who suffered a severe brain injury in a skiing accident in December 2013, was secretly transported on Monday from his family home in Lausanne, Switzerland, to the hospital in the French capital.

MOSCOW, September 11. /TASS/. Seven-time Formula One World Champion Michael Schumacher ‘is conscious’ after undergoing stem-cell treatment at the Georges Pompidou Hospital in Paris, French daily Le Parisien reported on Wednesday citing its source.

"Yes, I can assure you that he is conscious," the French daily quoted a nurse working at the Georges Pompidou Hospital.

According to Le Parisien, Schumacher is undergoing treatment in the hospital based on a stem-cell transfusion by French Professor Philippe Menasche. The 69-year-old professor is a cardiac and brain surgeon and is described by the daily as a ‘pioneer in cell surgery.’ He was the world’s first surgeon to perform an embryonic cell transplant in 2014 on a woman with a heart failure.

Schumacher sustained a severe brain injury in late December 2013, when he was mountain skiing in the resort of Meribel in the French Alps. He was rushed to a hospital in Grenoble, where he was placed into a medically-induced coma.

He recovered from the coma in June 2014 and was transferred from the French hospital in Grenoble to another medical facility in Lausanne, in Switzerland. Since September 2014, Schumacher has been receiving treatment at home.

His wife, Corina, demanded privacy and nothing was known to the public since 2014 about Schumacher’s recovery process, with the exception of his family and close friends, who also stayed strictly mum on the German racer’s health.

On June 3, 2019, when Schumacher turned 50, his family issued a public statement saying: "You can be sure that he is in the very best of hands and that we are doing everything humanly possible to help him."

In late July, FIA President Jean Todt, who was the general manager of Scuderia Ferrari in 1994-2007, announced that Schumacher was making progress in his recovery and Todt visited him at his home in Switzerland, where they both watched one of the F1 races.

Michael Schumacher is one of the biggest names in the world of sports and the most successful racer in the history of Formula One holding a record of 91 Grand Prix wins. He won his first two F1 world champion’s titles with Benetton Ford in 1994 and 1995, and then five more titles in a row racing for Ferrari in 2000-2004.