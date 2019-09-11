Hainan to upgrade medical care system for highly qualified personnel

HAIKOU, September 11. /TASS/. China's Hainan province intends to significantly improve the medical care system for highly qualified specialists who come to work on the island, www.hinews.cn reported citing the provincial health insurance department.

The head of the department, Cai Renjie, explained that the basic health insurance system, according to plans, should include family members of highly qualified specialists and those who are engaged in their activities in the province. It is also planned to significantly improve the quality of medical service on Hainan.

Thus, international hospitals located on the island will be included in the medical insurance system. What is more, international departments and VIP outpatient treatment will appear in local third-class hospitals. All this, the news outlet reports, will make it more convenient to apply for reimbursement of medical expenses by insurance companies for foreign personnel. The program also provides for the creation of a clearing platform for medical costs together with international medical insurance companies. All this, according to Cai Renjie, will help to draw more highly qualified specialists to work on the Island of Hainan.

Hainan's free trade zone project

In April 2018, President Xi Jinping said that the Chinese authorities intend to actively involve Hainan in globalization and to draw foreign investors to the island province. By 2050, according to the authorities, the island should become a unique international cluster with an advanced economy, developed tourism, top-notch scientific, technical and financial potential, and modern medicine. The branches of the best universities and offices of the most powerful corporations in the world will be located on the Island of Hainan.

By 2025, the Chinese government intends to create an "international center for tourism and consumption" on Hainan. In order to do so, the "Eastern Hawaii" with their unique natural landscapes, thick rainforests and great climate will establish a developed network of hotels, which blend perfectly with white sandy beaches stretching along the coastline. The combination of an exotic subtropical nature and a modern eco-friendly infrastructure will boost tourist inflow to the island from the most distant parts of the world.