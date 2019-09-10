Moscow to host 'Circle of light' festival's educational program on September 21-22

MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. Artists, architects, stage designers and leading specialists in lighting design will talk about modern trends in multimedia technologies at lectures and master classes during the educational program of the Moscow International Festival "Circle of Light" on September 21 and 22 at the Digital October Center, the press service of the event announced on Tuesday.

"Leading specialists in lighting design and video mapping [video projection — TASS], as well as artists, architects, stage designers from all over the world will expand on modern trends in multimedia technologies. The two-day program includes 25 lectures, presentations and panel discussions, six workshops," noted the press service.

The producer of the Intervals international festival of audiovisual art Ksenia Chekhovskaya will talk about ways to avoid mistakes when creating installations, and Natalya Alfutova and Yaroslav Kravtsov will share their experience in organizing a multimedia presentation in an hour and creating a new project together with the audience.

Lectures on career in digital technology and audiovisual art will take most part of the agenda. The authors of successfully implemented projects will share their experience with debutants. For instance, the art director of the Patchlab Digital Art Festival Elvira Wojtunik will hold a lecture on the development of digital art in Poland.

Admission to the events of the educational program is free, although the participants will have to register online.

The international festival "Circle of Light" has been held in Moscow since 2011. At the first festival, more than 360 installations were put on display, at that time the main venues of the event were Red and Manezhnaya Squares, as well as Gorky Park. The organizer of the festival is the Moscow Sports Department, and the authorized organizer, commissioned by the Moscow government since 2013, is LBL communications group.