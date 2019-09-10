Wife and daughter of jailed Russian citizen Bout arrive in US

NEW YORK, September 10. /TASS/. The wife and the daughter of Russian businessman Viktor Bout, who is serving a prison term in a US jail, have arrived in the United States to see him for the first time since he was sentenced back in 2012.

"Together with my daughter, we flew to New York yesterday and hope to meet with [my husband] soon," Alla Bout told TASS. At nearly 11.00 Eastern Standard Time (18:00 Moscow Time) she plans to hold a news conference at the Russian consulate in New York to discuss her visit to the US and a possible date of meeting with Viktor Bout.

On Monday, Alla Bout posted a message on her Facebook page, expressing gratitude to all her friends and acquaintances, who have supported her and her daughter during all these years. "Together with my daughter, we have finally come to the US. I say thanks a million, it’s great happiness to see a native person. Soon, thanks to your assistance, we will see each other," she wrote.

Earlier, lawyer Alexei Tarasov told TASS that the family would meet with Viktor Bout on September 16-17 when the relatives would be able to visit him in the US penitentiary in Marion (Illinois).

Viktor Bout was apprehended in the Thai capital of Bangkok in 2008 upon an arrest warrant issued by a local court at the US request. He was charged with conspiracy to deliver weapons to a group calling itself the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), branded as a terrorist organization by Washington. In 2010, Bout was extradited to the United States. In April 2012, he was sentenced to 25 years in prison and a $15 mln fine.