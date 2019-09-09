Moscow court arrests attacker of Russian election commission chief for two months

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. Moscow’s Basmanny Court has arrested Bakhyt Karabalayev, the perpetrator accused of attacking Chairwoman of the Russian Central Election Commission (CEC) Ella Pamfilova in her house, until November 6, TASS reports from the court hall.

"The court has ruled to satisfy the appeal of the prosecution regarding Karabalayev Bakhyt Azhigulovich, accused of committing a crime under Article 162 Part 3 of the Russian Criminal Code (Burglary), arresting him until November 6," judge Natalya Dudar said.

Karabalayev is a citizen of Kazakhstan, head of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s press service Aibek Smadiyarov told reporters on Monday. "On September 7, citizen of the Republic of Kazakhstan Karabalayev Bakhyt Azhigulovich, born in 1983, was detained on the suspicion of committing a crime under Article 162 Part 3 of the Russian Criminal Code (Burglary). Karabalayev is suspected of attacking head of Russia’s CEC Ella Pamfilova in her country house," he said.

On September 6, an unidentified person broke into the CEC chair’s home in the urban district of Istra outside Moscow and attacked her with a stun gun. A criminal investigation was launched into a burglary. Interior Ministry Spokeswoman Irina Volk told TASS earlier that officers of the Moscow Region police had detained a suspect in the attack on Pamfilova’s home.

Karabalayev admitted guilt during questioning, Russian Investigative Committee Spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko told reporters earlier on Monday. "During questioning, Karabalayev has admitted he is guilty of committing the crime, giving an account of its circumstances. He explained that he chose a house to burgle at random, as it was close to the place where he slept. The attacker was not aware of who lives in the house," Petrenko said.