Lavrov meets with released journalist Vyshinsky

"Welcome to freedom… I actually do not know, it will possibly be wrong to thank you for appreciating the role of the Foreign Ministry. But if you really feel that we helped you, it is important for us," Lavrov said as he received Vyshinsky in Moscow.

"You’ve not just helped me. Your support was extremely strong. Clearly, it was a collective effort by a tremendous number of people, of a large machinery that worked for getting me out of there and, what is most important, for restoring justice, because what was happening to me was very wrong. Thank you very much," Vyshinsky said.

He recalled that when on February 19 Lavrov addressed him with birthday greetings, "it was very precious and very important."

"My reputation in the prison cell instantly soared sky-high. Thank you very much," Vyshinsky said.

"So did mine," Lavrov replied with a smile. "In fact, we take care of all of our citizens, including those who may have problems with the law or are under suspicion. We press for justice and fair trial. In your case it was obvious that you were a unique person in this group of people held in custody by force. You were not involved by any means in any administrative offense or criminal wrongdoing. You were charged with high treason for the simple reason that you were describing the situation in different parts of the country where you worked. Nothing more than that."

Hope for normalization

Lavrov voiced hope that Vyshinsky’s release would herald the beginning of normalization in relations between Russia and Ukraine.

"I would like to say once again what the Foreign Ministry and our president [Vladimir Putin] and president Vladimir Zelensky said: it is a very positive step from the standpoint of the normalization of relations between Ukraine and Russia and progress towards a situation where we would stop looking at each other through aiming sights — media, criminal, political or whatever — and just cooperate on the basis of common sense. We have much more in common than the wedges the radicals, neo-Nazis and all others have been trying to drive between us. They care the least about the interests of the Russian and Ukrainian people," Lavrov said.

Vyshinsky replied he would be glad, if his professionalism and experience was of any use in normalizing Kiev-Moscow relations.

"I absolutely agree with you. If I can be of any help in this work, I will be gladly doing all I can, because this is very personal and painful to me. I chanced to meet different people, but I haven’t ever heard them call me 'traitor.' I do not know whether the people where I was kept were very tactful, or if thoughts like that never occurred to them. They did not believe the man in front of them was a political prisoner. They realized that. The more so, since the term ‘political prisoner’ in Ukrainian prisons is widely used. Regrettably," Vyshinsky said.

Vyshinsky case

The Ukrainian security service SBU detained Vyshinsky on May 15, 2018. He was charged with high treason and illegal possession of weapons. A court in the city of Kherson on May 17, 2018 arrested him for two months. This restrictive measure was repeatedly prolonged. If found guilty, he may face a prison term of fifteen years. On August 28, 2019 he was released from custody in Kiev.

On September 7, Russia and Ukraine exchanged groups of prisoners who were either arrested or convicted in the territory of either country. Thirty five were exchanged for 35. Vyshinsky was one of them.

Upon his return Vyshinsky told his colleagues at a news conference that he still had the status of an accused person. He added he was not afraid of flying to Kiev for court hearings, but would make the decision later. Vyshinsky said that in the Ukrainian detention prison he had been under constant pressure. He was urged to plead guilty to all charges in exchange for release and a chance to leave for Europe together with his family. He strongly rejected the proposal.

He added that he remained the editor-in-chief of the RIA Novosti Ukraine news agency and was determined to stay in his profession and pursue journalism.