Ukrainian citizen Sushchenko denied entry to Russia for 20 years

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. Russia has denied entry to Ukrainian citizen Roman Sushchenko, participant of the September 7 prisoner swap between Russia and Ukraine, his attorney Mark Feygin told TASS on Monday. Sushchenko was imprisoned in Russia on charges of espionage.

"Before he left the Lefortovo detention center, Sushchenko was informed that he is banned from entering the Russian territory for 20 years. This has been done in accordance with Article 27 of the law on entry and exit to and from Russia, which envisages this measure to be implemented against people who represent a threat to the state," Feygin said.

On September 7, Moscow and Kiev carried out a "35 for 35" exchange of detainees. The preparations for the exchange began after Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky’s election. The active phase of negotiations and the formalization of legal procedures for citizens of the two countries who were to be included in the list started several weeks ago. On September 5, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that the exchange will be large-scale and may become a step towards the normalization of bilateral relations.